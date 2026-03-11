Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared on Tuesday that Iran is not seeking a ceasefire in the war against the United States and Israel and believes the "aggressor" should be punished.

"Certainly we aren't seeking a ceasefire," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on social media.

"We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again," he added.

Ghalibaf’s comments come a day after Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) responded to US President Donald Trump , after he predicted that the war against Iran could be over soon.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the IRGC said they would "determine the end of the war", adding that Iran would not allow "one liter of oil" to be exported from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue.

Responding to the threats in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far."

He added, “Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again - Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated."

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the United States will not allow freedom of navigation in the Middle East to be violated.

The US is acting so that "the United States and all our allies can receive their energy needs. President Trump will not allow rogue Iranian terrorists to strop the freedom of navigation and the free flow of energy," Leavitt said in a statement.

"If they (Iran) do anything to stop the flow of oil or goods within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the world's most powerful military 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far," she threatened.

Leavitt added that "the increase in gas prices is temporary and in the long term prices will fall. Once the military goals are achieved, we will live in a world where Iran can no longer threaten."

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that US officials believe Iran may be preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz in a move that could disrupt one of the world's most vital shipping routes.

Trump responded to the report on Truth Social, warning Iran against placing mines in the strategic waterway.

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!" Trump wrote.