Command centers targeted IDF Spokesperson

The IDF continues to damage the Iranian terror regime's military systems and capabilities.

During a combined wave of strikes earlier today (Tuesday) on Tehran and Tabriz, the Israeli Air Force, directed by IDF intelligence, struck key Iranian regime armed forces command centers. In sites where activity by regime operatives was identified.

The IDF confirms that among the command centers struck were:

* A special units command center in Tabriz

* An “Imam Hassan" security unit military compound in Tehran

* A command center for the security unit responsible for ballistic missile launches and artillery fire

* A command center for the Intelligence and General Security Police in Maragheh Province

* A large Basij forces compound in Tabriz

The command centers and compounds were struck as Iranian terror regime operatives inside them were advancing terrorist activities against the State of Israel and other countries in the Middle East.

The completed strikes are with the goal of increasing the damage to the foundational capabilities and core operational arrays of the Iranian terrorist regime.