US officials believe Iran may be preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz in a move that could disrupt one of the world's most vital shipping routes, CBS News reported.

According to the report, the officials said Iran could be using small boats capable of carrying several mines at a time to place them in the narrow waterway. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Iran's total supply of naval mines is not publicly confirmed, but estimates over the years have placed the number between approximately 2,000 and 6,000, many believed to have been produced domestically or supplied by China or Russia, CBS News reported.

President Donald J. Trump responded Tuesday on Truth Social, warning Iran against placing mines in the strategic waterway.

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!" Trump wrote.

A short time later, he added: "I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!"

Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a Pentagon press conference Tuesday morning that US Central Command continues to search for and strike vessels involved in laying mines as well as locations where the explosives are stored.

The Strait of Hormuz, located at the entrance to the Persian Gulf, is considered one of the most important global energy chokepoints. Tankers transporting crude oil from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates must pass through the narrow passage on their way to international markets.

Roughly 20 percent of the world's oil supply moves through the strait, making any potential disruption a major concern for global energy markets.

CBS News also noted that tensions in the region have prompted maritime insurers to reassess risk levels for ships traveling through Iranian waters and parts of the Gulf.