White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement Tuesday evening, clarifying that the United States will not allow freedom of navigation in the Middle East to be violated.

The US is acting so that "the United States and all our allies can receive their energy needs. President Trump will not allow rogue Iranian terrorists to strop the freedom of navigation and the free flow of energy," Leavitt said.

"If they (Iran) do anything to stop the flow of oil or goods within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the world's most powerful military 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far," she threatened.

She added that "the increase in gas prices is temporary and in the long term prices will fall. Once the military goals are achieved, we will live in a world where Iran can no longer threaten."