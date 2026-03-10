Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) responded on Monday night to US President Donald Trump, after he predicted that the war against Iran could be over soon.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the IRGC said they would "determine the end of the war", adding that Iran would not allow "one liter of oil" to be exported from the region if US and Israeli attacks continue.

Responding to the threats in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far."

He added, “Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again - Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated."

Trump, speaking earlier at a news conference, said that “we are close to finishing". He added the war would be over “soon" but estimated it would not happen this week.

The President was asked what “winning" looks like and replied, "When, basically, I can see that they will no longer have any capacity whatsoever, for a very long period of time, of developing weaponry that could be used against the United States... or any of our allies."

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC said that any Arab or European country that expels the ambassadors of Israel and the US from its territory will have full authority and freedom to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The fighting has halted shipping ‌and ⁠energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.