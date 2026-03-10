The Iranian regime's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on Tuesday that in a recent barrage, missiles were launched at American staging areas in Bahrain and the UAE, as well as "hidden missile launchers in Bnei Brak."

The odd claim, which was reported by Kan News Middle East correspondent Roi Kais, was included in a summary of the 34th missile barrage launched in the war.

According to the statement, in the barrage, the IRGC launched Ghadr, Emad, Fattah missiles, as well as hypersonic Kheibar missiles.

It also claimed that the missiles were aimed at "staging areas for American soldiers" at Al Dhafra Airbase in the UAE and the Al Juffair naval base in Bahrain, as well as targets in Israel, including Ramat David Airbase and the civilian airfield in Haifa.

Kais explained that the purpose of the Iranian statement was seemingly to justify strikes on civilian population centers.