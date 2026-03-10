New footage of the strike on the satellite station in the Elah Valley was released Monday evening-hours after the IDF admitted there had been a malfunction and that no warning alerts had been activated.

According to the investigation, several rockets were launched in the barrage, most of which were successfully intercepted by air defense systems.

However, in the case of two specific threats, interception attempts were made but failed. As a result, impacts were recorded in the area, while the system did not activate alerts for civilians at those locations.

The IDF emphasized that the type of threat launched was not new to the security establishment and that the Israeli Air Force had successfully dealt with similar threats in the past. Nevertheless, the current failure has led to a renewed review of interception and warning protocols.

The commander of the IDF Home Front Command, Shai Kalper, addressed the findings of the investigation: “Earlier today, we completed a joint review with the Israeli Air Force, derived the relevant lessons, and implemented the necessary adjustments."

At the conclusion of the investigation, technological and operational adjustments were implemented to strengthen detection and interception capabilities against similar threats in the northern arena, in order to prevent a recurrence of situations in which impacts occur without prior warning to the population.