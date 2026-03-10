An Israeli Arab from Jisr az-Zarqa was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Tel Aviv home of captivity survivor Bar Kupershtein during a missile siren and stole his electric scooter.

Police officers dispatched to the scene quickly located the suspect.

An initial investigation found that the suspect took advantage of Kupershtein rushing to enter a protected area, broke into the apartment, and stole the scooter. However, the vehicle was affixed with a tracking device, and the suspect was therefore caught quickly.

Kupershtein shared the incident and wrote: "As you know, all the miracles and wonders happen to me. There was a siren now. I went inside to the protected room, and some cute guy decided to break into my home and steal my scooter. But he didn't know that I had an AirTag on the scooter, so thanks to the amazing Israel Police, they chased after the man, and within minutes, they managed to catch him. He's chained on the floor. Thank you to the Israel Police, who even during these difficult times, manage to help me."