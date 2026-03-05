The Jewish community in Canada continues to face antisemitism following the elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

In the past 24 hours, a kosher restaurant and a neighboring business in Montreal were vandalized. This followed incidents in Toronto in which shots were fired at a Jewish-owned restaurant and at the Temple Emanu-El synagogue .

Since October 7, 2023, there has been a significant rise in antisemitic incidents in Canada.

At the start of December, a Toronto model said she was forced out of an Uber ride-share vehicle after midnight when the driver learned she was Jewish.

A week later, approximately 100 mezuzahs were removed from the doors of Jewish seniors at a North York residence in what police called a “hate-motivated theft."

In late December, another incident of mezuzahs being torn from the doors of Jewish residents was recorded in North York.

In Montreal, Congregation Beth Tikvah in the city was firebombed in November of 2023 and again in December of 2024 . The suspect was arrested by Montreal police in early April of 2025.

In November of 2024, a man described as Arab entered a Jewish-owned business in Montreal and threatened to kill the business's owners as he went on an expletive-laden tirade against Jews and Israel.