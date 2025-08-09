Montreal police have launched an investigation after a 32-year-old Jewish man was attacked on the street in front of his children, CBC reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed a video circulating online, acknowledging that it shows part of the attack, which occurred in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Police said that the victim suffered injuries which were not life-threatening after being struck several times.

The assailant is still at large and the attacker's motive is unknown.

Canada's Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) shared the video of the attack on Facebook, urging authorities to "hold the attacker accountable" and adding, "leaders at all levels of government must confront this dangerous escalation."