Toronto’s Jewish community was shaken after approximately 20 mezuzahs were stolen from the doorways of a seniors’ housing building over the weekend. Toronto Police confirmed the incident, noting that its hate crimes unit is investigating, reported the CBC.

Police said multiple reports were received Sunday regarding mezuzahs removed from units at a Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation building near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue W. A follow-up release Monday confirmed about 20 mezuzahs were stolen.

Councillor James Pasternak, who shared footage of the stolen mezuzahs on social media, emphasized the building’s significance for older Russian Jewish residents, noting its informal synagogue.

“Everybody’s really shocked,” he said. “This is a City of Toronto-run building. We want our residents to feel safe, to be safe.”

Mayor Olivia Chow condemned the incident as “an outrageous and vile act of antisemitism,” writing on social media that seniors “deserve to live in peace without fear of being targeted for being Jewish.”

B’nai Brith Canada announced a community mezuzah drive to replace those stolen, warning that “the permissive nature of the City’s response to the rising levels of incitement and intimidation aimed at the Jewish community continues to embolden those who wish to target Jewish Torontonians.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) stressed the mezuzah’s spiritual meaning.

“It isn’t just an object - for us, it’s a reminder of our faith, heritage, and identity,” CIJA said, adding, “The time for words is over. Our political leaders - at all levels - must take action to protect the community.”

Toronto Police urged anyone with information to contact investigators or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Toronto continues to deal with a sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

Data released by the Toronto Police Service in May found that the city experienced a historic high in reported hate crime incidents in 2024, with the Jewish community, once again, being the leading target.

Last week, a Toronto model said she was forced out of an Uber ride-share vehicle after midnight when the driver learned she was Jewish.

In early November, a suspect smashed windows at Kehillat Shaarei Torah (KST) in Toronto, marking the tenth attack on the synagogue in just 18 months.