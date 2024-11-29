A man described as Arab entered a Jewish-owned business in Montreal and threatened to kill the business's owners, a video posted to social media shows.

In the video, the man opens the front door to the store and yells that he knows what the owners did before declaring, "We're gonna kill you one by one."

He then went on an expletive-laden tirade against Jews and Israel. "Forget you own everything. You take your f-ing baggage, we go to f-ing Israel. You get many crimes here in Canada. F- you!"

While a police complaint was filed a week ago and the video is readily available to police, the suspect has yet to be arrested or questioned.

Last Friday night, violent rioting broke out in Montreal during a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

During Friday’s protest, the demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then threw firecrackers at the police, smashed the windows of stores, and set fire to several vehicles.

A spokesperson for the Montreal police said officers arrested a 22-year-old woman for assaulting an officer and “impeding police work.” A 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested as well, both for “impeding police work.”

Two groups, “Convergence of Anti-Capitalist Struggles” and “Divest for Palestine”, had organized separate marches in Montreal on Friday afternoon to protest outside the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a meeting between alliance members that is being held in the city.

Global News reported that the two groups joined together shortly after 6:00 p.m. near the Palais de Congrès, where the NATO meeting is taking place.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violent protests last week, writing on X, “What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling. Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them."

“The RCMP are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable,” he added.