A Toronto model says she was forced out of a ride-share vehicle after midnight when the driver learned she was Jewish, an incident she described as a stark reminder of rising antisemitism in Canada.

Miriam Mattova, 33, told the Canadian National Post that she had entered the Uber on Nov. 30 after a friend ordered the ride for her. Shortly after boarding, she began a FaceTime call and mentioned a recent trip to Israel. According to her account, the driver abruptly stopped at a busy intersection and demanded she exit the vehicle. Mattova said the driver told her she did not transport Jewish passengers.

Mattova left the car, ordered another ride, and later filed a complaint. Her friend who booked the ride also reported the incident. She said Uber contacted her on Dec. 4, apologized over email, and refunded the fare, adding that the company would follow up with the driver.

"A serious incident involving hate should trigger immediate action," she noted, saying she was troubled by the delay and concerned that the company would not confirm whether the driver remained active on the platform.

In a statement to the National Post, an Uber spokesperson said the company does not tolerate discrimination and had taken unspecified “appropriate action.”

Mattova, a Slovakian-Canadian model and former Miss Slovakia, has been outspoken against antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attacks. She said her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, shared warnings from the years leading up to the war - stories that now echo in moments like the one she experienced.

Her lawyer, Howard Levitt, told the National Post he is demanding that Uber end its relationship with the driver and ensure all drivers uphold non-discrimination standards.

Mattova, who has been involved in pro-Israel advocacy and recently visited Israel with a nonprofit group, said the incident reminded her of the dangers of ignoring small acts of hate. She said she continues to speak out to ensure such behavior is not normalized in Canada.