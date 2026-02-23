US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected reports that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, had warned him against going through with a strike on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also denied reports that he was considering limited strikes on Iran , and warned the Islamic Republic once again that if it does not make a deal, “it will be a very bad day" for them.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect," wrote Trump.

He added, “General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won. He knows Iran well in that he was in charge of Midnight Hammer, the attack on the Iranian Nuclear Development. It is a Development no longer, but rather, was blown to smithereens by our Great B-2 Bombers. Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World. He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack."

“Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so. I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," stated Trump.

Trump’s post followed an Axios report claiming that Caine has advised Trump and senior administration officials that a potential military campaign against Iran carries significant risks, particularly the danger of becoming drawn into a prolonged conflict.

According to the report, a debate is ongoing within the upper ranks of the Trump administration over how to address the escalating standoff with Iran and what the likely consequences of each course of action would be. Several advisers have urged caution, while some sources believe the President has been inclined toward authorizing a strike.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a CBS interview on Sunday that Iran would strike back at US military bases in the region if attacked, while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear standoff amid heightened US military presence in the Middle East.

Araghchi emphasized that diplomacy is the "only way" to address Iran's peaceful nuclear program, rejecting military escalation and US buildup. "There is no need for a military buildup, and also no use in it - military force cannot exert pressure on us."