Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected US President Donald Trump's demand for "unconditional surrender," saying Iran would continue to resist as the conflict continues.

"We never give up, we never surrender, and we continue to resist as long as it takes," Araghchi said in an interview with NBC News 'Meet the Press.' "We continue to defend ourselves, and we are defending our territory, our people, and our dignity. And our dignity is not for sale."

During the interview, Araghchi also addressed the current leadership setup, explaining that an interim leadership council is currently governing Iran while the Assembly of Experts prepares to select a new supreme leader.

"The council of the interim leadership council is now in charge, and they are doing their act in the absence of the leader, while a new supreme leader is going to be elected soon by the assembly of experts," Araghchi said. "And the president and the cabinet are also in there, are doing their duties. Parliament, everything is in its place."

Asked about reports that the Assembly of Experts had already decided on a new supreme leader, possibly Mojtaba Khamenei, the foreign minister said no decision has been announced.

"Nobody knows. Actually, there are lots of rumors around, but we have to wait for the assembly of experts to convene and vote for the new supreme leader and the one who is elected by them," he said.

Araghchi also rejected the possibility of outside involvement in the leadership selection process after US President Donald Trump said he should choose Iran's next leader.

"We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs," Araghchi said. "This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new leader. They have already elected the assembly of experts, and the assembly of experts would do the job. It is only the business of the Iranian people and nobody else's business."

Araghchi said Iran believes the conflict must end permanently rather than through a temporary ceasefire.

"There should be a permanent end of the war," he said. "Unless we get to that, I think we need to continue fighting for the sake of our people and our security."

When asked whether Iran would agree to a ceasefire to return to negotiations, Araghchi said Iran believes the United States and Israel must first explain what he described as the start of the conflict.

"Nobody wants to continue this war," he said. "This is not our war. This is not the war of our choice."

The foreign minister also addressed Iranian missile strikes in the region, saying they targeted US facilities rather than neighboring countries.

"We are not attacking our neighbors," Araghchi said. "We are attacking American bases, American installations, American assets, which are unfortunately located in the soils of our neighbors."

He added that Iran's president apologized to regional populations for the consequences of the conflict.

"Apology in our culture is a sign of dignity and strength," Araghchi said, adding that the apology was directed to people in the region for "the inconveniences they have faced because of this aggression by the United States and retaliation by us."

Araghchi was also asked about reports that Russia has assisted Iran in locating US forces.

"We have a strategic partnership with Russia," he said. "Military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not something new. It's not a secret. It has been in the past and is still there and will continue in the future."

When pressed on whether Russia was providing intelligence, Araghchi said, "They are helping us in many different directions. I don't have any detailed information."

Araghchi also rejected accusations that Iran was responsible for a strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed more than 170 people.

"It is our school. These are our students, our girls, and they are attacked by an American fighter, a jet fighter, and they have been killed," he said. "Why Iran is responsible? Have we started this war? Have we attacked our own people?"

Responding to questions about potential US ground forces entering Iran, Araghchi said Iranian forces would defend the country.

"For the time being, we are capable enough," he said. "We have very brave soldiers who are waiting for any enemy who enter into our soil to fight with them."

Araghchi also denied claims that Iran was planning to develop missiles capable of reaching the United States.

"We have intentionally limited ourselves to below 2,000 kilometers of range because we don't want to be felt as a threat by anybody else in the world," he said.