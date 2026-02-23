US President Donald Trump has signaled to his advisers that if diplomatic negotiations or an initial US attack do not compel Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, he may contemplate a larger military assault aimed at removing the country’s leadership, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing sources briefed on internal administration deliberations.

Negotiators from the United States and Iran are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Thursday for what could be their final chance to avert military conflict. However, President Trump has reportedly been weighing potential military options in case the talks fail.

Though no final decisions have been made, Trump is said to be considering an initial strike in the coming days to demonstrate to Iran’s leaders that they must relinquish their ability to develop nuclear weapons, according to The New York Times. Should that measure fail to persuade Tehran, Trump has indicated that he could escalate the conflict later this year, possibly targeting the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Inside the administration, there are concerns over whether such a goal can be achieved through airstrikes alone, the report said. Behind the scenes, a new proposal is being discussed, which could offer a pathway to avoid full-scale military action. The proposal suggests allowing Iran to maintain a limited nuclear enrichment program for medical research purposes, though it is unclear whether either side will accept such a deal.

The looming possibility of military action is underscored by the massing of two US aircraft carrier groups and numerous fighter jets, bombers, and refueling aircraft now stationed within striking distance of Iran.

On Wednesday, Trump discussed the potential strike plans in the White House Situation Room. Key figures at the meeting included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The discussion, said multiple American officials familiar with the meeting, involved contrasting views on the appropriate course of action. During the session, Trump asked General Caine and Director Ratcliffe for their insights on the broader strategy regarding Iran. Caine focused on the military’s operational capabilities, while Ratcliffe provided input on the current situation on the ground and the potential outcomes of various military options.

In a previous meeting, General Caine had expressed confidence in the success of a US operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. However, during the Iran talks, Caine was less optimistic, acknowledging that Iran presents a much more difficult target.

Vice President Vance, known for advocating restraint in foreign military engagements, did not oppose a strike on Iran but sought more information on the complexities and risks involved. Vance pressed General Caine and Ratcliffe to delve deeper into the potential consequences of a military strike against Iran.

The White House declined to comment on Trump’s decision-making process. Anna Kelly, a White House spokeswoman, stated, “The media may continue to speculate on the President’s thinking all they want, but only President Trump knows what he may or may not do."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a CBS interview on Sunday that Iran would strike back at US military bases in the region if attacked, while expressing hope for a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear standoff amid heightened US military presence in the Middle East.

Araghchi emphasized that diplomacy is the "only way" to address Iran's peaceful nuclear program, rejecting military escalation and US buildup. "There is no need for a military buildup, and also no use in it - military force cannot exert pressure on us."