US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran is not going far enough in making a deal.

“They should make a deal but they don’t want to quite go far enough. It’s too bad," the President told reporters upon arriving in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"We’ve been playing with them for 47 years, and that’s a long time. They’ve been blowing the legs off our people, they’ve been knocking our ships, one by one, and every month, there's something else. You can't put up with it too long. We're not happy with the negotiation. They don't want to say the key words: We’re not going to have a nuclear weapon," he added. “They want to enrich a little bit…you don’t have to enrich when you have that much oil. So I’m not happy with the negotiation."

Trump criticized the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, negotiated during the Obama administration and said, “The Obama deal was the worst deal, nobody ever saw a deal so stupid. Right now, if you did the Obama deal, if that held, if I didn't terminate it, Iran would have a nuclear weapon and it would be a whole different ballgame."

“That Obama deal was one of the worst, one of the dumbest deals I've ever seen," continued Trump. “I've seen a lot of dumb deals, that would be one of the dumber deals."

When a reporter asked how close Trump is to making a decision on strikes, the President replied, "I'd rather not tell you. You'd have had the greatest scoop in history, right?"

Trump’s comments came just hours after he said that he had not yet decided whether to attack Iran, but also said there would be additional talks with the Islamic Republic.

On the possibility of using military force in Iran, Trump said, “I don't want to, but sometimes you have to."

The US and Iran held another round of talks in Geneva on Thursday, amid a large-scale buildup of US forces around Iran.

No deal was announced following the discussions, but Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed progress and stated that "technical talks" would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week. US officials told Axios that the meeting was positive.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)