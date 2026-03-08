US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran’s next supreme leader would need US approval to remain in power, warning that otherwise the leader "is not going to last long."

In an interview with ABC News, Trump said the United States intends to ensure that Iran does not return to pursuing nuclear weapons in the future.

"He’s going to have to get approval from us," Trump told the American news outlet. "If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long." He added that the goal is to avoid repeated conflicts over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

"I don’t want people to have to go back in five years and have to do the same thing again, or worse, let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Asked whether he would consider approving a leader connected to Iran’s previous leadership structure, the President replied that it would be possible. "I would, in order to choose a good leader, I would, yeah, I would. There are numerous people that could qualify," he said.

Trump also claimed that Iran had broader regional ambitions prior to the current conflict.

"They are a paper tiger," he said, adding that Iran had previously been preparing for major regional aggression. "Their plan was to attack the entire Middle East, to take over the entire Middle East."

The President said the United States has not ruled out additional actions regarding Iran’s nuclear material. "Everything is on the table. Everything," Trump said when asked about the possibility of sending special forces to seize enriched uranium.

Over the weekend, Trump also met with the families of six US service members killed during the conflict. When asked if witnessing the dignified transfers affected his thinking about the war, Trump said it had not.

"No, not at all," he said, adding that the parents urged him to continue the mission. "Please sir, win this for my boy… please, win this for my child." He described the meeting as "a beautiful event" where the families were "devastated but proud."

Despite some criticism from political allies, Trump said support among his base remains strong.

"It’s more popular than ever. It’s a very MAGA thing what we’re doing," he said. "Because otherwise we won’t have a country either… MAGA is all about saving America."