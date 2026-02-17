Lebanon’s government announced on Monday that the army will need at least four months to complete the second phase of its plan to disarm the Hezbollah terrorist group in the country’s southern regions, AFP reported.

Lebanon has been working to bring all arms under state control as part of the US-brokered ceasefire that ended the fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist group in November of 2024.

Lebanese authorities charged the Lebanese Armed Forces in August of last year to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms.

The military reported last month that it had completed the first phase of the operation, which covered the area between the Litani River and the Israeli border, approximately 30 kilometers south. The second phase will target the region between the Litani and the Awali rivers, around 40 kilometers south of Beirut.

During a press conference after a cabinet session on Monday, Information Minister Paul Morcos confirmed that the government had “taken note of the army leadership’s presentation" regarding the second phase of the disarmament plan.

He stated that the operation will take at least four months to complete, but that the timeframe could be extended depending on available resources, Israeli attacks, and potential obstacles on the ground.

Before the cabinet session, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the Lebanese government's focus on disarmament, calling it a “grave sin" that serves Israel’s interests. In a televised address, Qassem argued that the government's “successive concessions" were partly responsible for Israel's ongoing attacks on Lebanon. He urged the government to cease all efforts to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons.

Hezbollah has continued to violate the terms of the ceasefire and continues to rebuild its military strength. Israel has responded by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.