Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) said on Monday in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that Israel must act decisively against Hezbollah and deal with the organization in the same way it confronts Iran.

“One must understand that Hezbollah is essentially a smaller Iran - a murderous, Nazi-like organization whose goal is to destroy us. This organization must be eliminated and pursued everywhere. Its military and governing arms must be dismantled - just as we are doing with Hamas," Kallner said.

He added that the issue of the border with Lebanon must also change.

“The border with Lebanon is not a defensible border. UN Security Council Resolution 1701 does not change that - the border today is not defensible. The northern border of the State of Israel should be at the Litani River. Only there can we properly defend the country, ensure security, and only there should the campaign end."

He also commented on the broader confrontation with Iran, saying, “Since the beginning of the war, I have heard voices calling for us to avoid continuing it. Even during the Swords of Iron war there were those among us who called for surrender - not to enter Rafah, not to confront Hezbollah or Iran. Anyone who wants to survive here must have patience and the ability to fight long wars."

