Lebanon's government is set to decide next week how to proceed with the second phase of a plan aimed at extending the state's authority and placing all arms under state control in areas north of the Litani River, according to the country’s information minister.

Paul Morcos, speaking to reporters on Wednesday during a visit to Kuwait where he was attending an Arab meeting and quoted by Reuters, explained that the decision would be based on a presentation by the Lebanese army, which will outline its needs and capabilities.

The army took operational control of the area between the Litani River and the border with Israel in January. Following this, the Lebanese cabinet asked the army to brief it in early February on how to pursue disarmament in other parts of the country.

"We have completed the first phase, south of the Litani River. Next week the government will take a decision regarding the second phase considering what the army commander sets out in terms of needs and capabilities, so that we can decide accordingly, based on that explanation," Morcos said.

Lebanon has been working to bring all arms under state control as part of the US-brokered ceasefire that ended the fighting between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist group in November of 2024.

Hezbollah has continued to violate the terms of the ceasefire and continues to rebuild its military strength. Israel has responded by striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities charged the Lebanese Armed Forces in August of last year to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by year’s end.

Hezbollah, however, has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and has repeatedly vowed to keep its arms.

Despite this, Morcos ruled out the possibility of any confrontation between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah. He emphasized that the objective was to "extend state authority and achieve stability," and stated that the plan would proceed as long as these goals could be pursued together.