Sirens sounded in the center and the lowlands following rocket fire from Lebanon - without prior warning. Residents in these areas are reporting the sounds of loud explosions.

Security forces received reports of areas where interception shrapnel had fallen and went out to inspect the area.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted several launches and several additional launches fell in an open area. Additionally, a report was received regarding an impact in central Israel.

Search and Rescue forces operated in the locations where reports of fallen projectiles were received.

MDA reported that two people were lightly injured in the barrage - a 32-year-old man who was injured by an object that struck him and a 38-year-old woman with a leg injury.

The circumstances of the incident are under review. The public is requested to continue to follow the Home Front Command instructions.

Earlier, Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Northern Command and was updated on the elimination of Hezbollah's Nasser unit commander, Abu Hussein Ra'b, during an IDF attack last night.

In addition, the minister was informed that approximately 650,000 residents were evacuated from Dahiyeh in Beirut, and another half a million from southern Lebanon.

"The decision to move forward immediately and defend the communities is a decision that is morally correct and operationally correct, and it also enables what comes next. It gives confidence to the communities that what happened will not return," Katz said.

"From this point, we certainly must not only refrain from withdrawing in the face of Hezbollah, but take advantage of the opportunity to strike it," he said. "We are striking it and we will strike it. Prepare the operational plans in order to strike and exact a price from it and thwart its capabilities," he said.