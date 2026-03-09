The Lebanese government recently proposed holding direct negotiations with Israel through the mediation of the Trump administration in an effort to end the ongoing war and work toward a peace agreement, according to a report by Axios citing five sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the responses from both the United States and Israel were described by sources as skeptical and unenthusiastic.

Lebanese officials are reportedly concerned that the renewed conflict, which began after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel, could cause severe destruction across the country.

Hezbollah entered the fighting on the second day of the US‑Israeli war against Iran, firing rockets and drones toward Israel and increasing its attacks in the days that followed. Israel responded with extensive airstrikes, including strikes in Beirut, along with ground operations in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has since engaged Israeli forces in guerrilla warfare.

Axios reported that the Lebanese government approached US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack last week and asked him to serve as a mediator with Israel. A US official, an Israeli official, and three additional sources familiar with the contacts confirmed the outreach.

According to one Israeli official cited by Axios, Lebanese representatives also suggested that some Hezbollah members might support a diplomatic arrangement. Lebanon reportedly proposed holding immediate direct talks with Israel at the ministerial level in Cyprus.

Barrack rejected the proposal, emphasizing that discussions would not be meaningful without concrete steps regarding Hezbollah’s weapons. One source quoted him as dismissing the idea of negotiations without such action.

Sources told Axios that Israel rejected the outreach and indicated that its current focus remains on eliminating Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and parliament Speaker Nabih Berri were angered when Hezbollah joined the war, after the group’s political leadership had reportedly indicated it would avoid involvement in any conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to the sources, the episode highlighted the limited control Hezbollah’s political leadership has over its military forces and pointed to strong influence from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Following these developments, Lebanon’s government took the unusual step of banning Hezbollah’s military wing and ordering the deportation of Iranian Revolutionary Guard members from the country.

However, Lebanese Army commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal has reportedly resisted orders to deploy troops against Hezbollah while active fighting continues.

Axios reported that the dispute has created tensions between Haykal and Prime Minister Salam and has led to pressure from officials in Washington urging President Aoun to remove the military commander.

Lebanese officials have also expressed frustration that the Trump administration has shown little interest in mediating between the sides, according to the report.

Sources told Axios that without US involvement, prospects for peace negotiations remain unclear.

Despite the difficulties, Lebanon is expected to pursue a diplomatic effort aimed at opening direct senior‑level talks with Israel once the fighting ends, according to the report.