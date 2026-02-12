US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Donald Trump’s allies and a staunch supporter of Israel, welcomed Wednesday’s meeting at the White House between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Graham wrote in a post on social media that he is “very pleased" that the two leaders “had a productive meeting about the way forward in the Middle East, particularly the Iranian threat."

“Rest assured, these two men are strong leaders who seek peace and stability, but in a real way not a fake way," added Graham.

“President Trump has proven, in my view, to be the most consequential commander-in-chief since Reagan, and he is moving toward a series of accomplishments that can reset the world for the better."

“As to Prime Minister Netanyahu," continued Graham, “his life experiences and deep understanding of the region have prepared him to be a good counsel and partner to President Trump."

He concluded, “May God grant them both the wisdom and determination to pursue the light and stand firm against the forces of darkness."

After the meeting with Netanyahu, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues."

Addressing the issue of Iran, which was a central topic of discussion during the meeting, Trump wrote: "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

He noted that the "last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer - That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Graham had taken a tough line on Iran and spoke out against a deal between the US and Iran, arguing that true peace in the Middle East would only be possible once the Iranian regime falls.

Several days ago, he appeared to be more open to a US-Iran deal when he wrote that any such agreement must meet America’s national security needs and should be brought before Congress for a vote.

“As to any deal between Iran and the US, I hope it can meet our national security objectives and the needs of the people of Iran through diplomacy. Given Iran’s behavior regarding deals, it could be a tough sell," Graham wrote on social media.

“However," he continued, “I am open minded, understanding any agreement with the Islamic Republic and the United States must come to Congress for review and a vote."