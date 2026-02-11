The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended after nearly three hours.

President Trump commented on the meeting on his Truth Social platform and stated: "I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues."

Addressing the issue of Iran, which was a central subject during the meeting, Trump wrote: "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

He noted that the "last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer - That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Prior to his meeting with President Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Netanyahu signed up, in the presence of Secretary of State Rubio, as a member of the Board of Peace.