US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday spoke out against a deal between the US and Iran, arguing that true peace in the Middle East would only be possible once the Iranian regime falls.

“The biggest thing you could possibly do to the Middle East is take this regime down, and they’re as weak as they’ve ever been since 1979," Graham said in an interview with Fox News.

“Mr. President, you can do it, I hope you will do it," he added.

Graham’s comments came as President Donald Trump has called for Iran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, while leaving the military option on the table.

On Sunday, Trump responded to threats from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who warned the United States earlier that if “they start a war, this time it will be a regional war."

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there... hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said in a conversation with reporters.

Trump said on Saturday night that Iran is “seriously talking" with the US, adding that he hopes Iran accepts a deal which sees it giving up its nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked about his latest thinking on Iran and reiterated that he has dispatched significant military assets to the region.

“I hope they negotiate something that’s acceptable," he added.

On Friday, Trump hinted that he had given Iran an ultimatum to make a deal with the US.

Asked whether he is giving Iran a deadline to make a deal before potentially taking military action against them, Trump replied, "Only they know for sure."

To the question of whether he has communicated this to them directly, the President said, "Yeah, I have."

Trump also said, “We’ll see how it all works out, it’s a rough situation… a lot of people are being killed. I can say this, Iran wants to make a deal."

He once again noted the increased US military presence in the region, saying, “We have a tremendously powerful fleet there. We have the most powerful ships in the world."

Meanwhile on Sunday, Axios reported that the Trump administration has conveyed to Iran through several channels that it is open to a meeting to negotiate a deal.

According to regional sources quoted in the report, Turkey, Egypt and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting in Ankara later this week between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials.