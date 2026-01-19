US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned that he would push for significantly expanded US sanctions against Syria if government forces continue advancing north toward Raqqa.

In a public statement, Graham said the potential measures would involve reimposing Caesar Act sanctions “on steroids," signaling a sharp escalation in US economic pressure.

“Apparently, no one in Syria is listening to me or other US government officials," Graham wrote. “If this continues, not only will there be bone-crushing sanctions, it will permanently damage relationships between the US and the new Syrian government."

The warning came as Syrian government forces tightened control over large areas of northern and eastern Syria following the withdrawal of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), including in Raqqa and Deir al-Zor provinces. Syrian units were reported deploying to key cities, oil fields, and gas facilities previously held by the SDF.

Graham cautioned that continued advances would trigger a direct confrontation with the US Senate and cause lasting harm to bilateral ties.

“If you think we’re BSing - keep it up," he stated. “If you want a conflict with the US Senate and to do permanent damage to the US-Syria relationship - keep going."

He added that he had attempted to take a balanced approach toward the new Syrian government but said those efforts had not produced results.

“I’ve tried to be fair to the new government, but apparently it’s falling on deaf ears," Graham wrote. “If you want to salvage the relationship, stop and turnaround. I hope you choose wisely."