US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Saturday that any deal between the US and Iran must meet America’s national security needs and should be brought before Congress for a vote.

“As to any deal between Iran and the US, I hope it can meet our national security objectives and the needs of the people of Iran through diplomacy. Given Iran’s behavior regarding deals, it could be a tough sell," Graham wrote on social media.

“However," he continued, “I am open minded, understanding any agreement with the Islamic Republic and the United States must come to Congress for review and a vote."

Graham has taken a tough line on Iran so far. Last week, he spoke out against a deal between the US and Iran, arguing that true peace in the Middle East would only be possible once the Iranian regime falls.

“The biggest thing you could possibly do to the Middle East is take this regime down, and they’re as weak as they’ve ever been since 1979," Graham said in an interview with Fox News.

“Mr. President, you can do it, I hope you will do it," he added.