Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting today (Wednesday) with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House. The meeting began without statements from either leader. Also participating in the meeting are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

This is the seventh meeting between them since Trump began his second term as president, and the sixth in the White House itself, after the previous one was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Netanyahu is reportedly coming with new intelligence on Iran to present to President Trump.

Prior to his meeting with President Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Netanyahu signed up, in the presence of Secretary of State Rubio, as a member of the Board of Peace.