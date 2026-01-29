US Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) on Thursday introduced the Save the Kurds Act in response to repeated attacks by Syrian government forces on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the senators, the legislation is intended to address threats against the SDF, which played a significant role in the US-led effort to defeat the ISIS caliphate. Following the collapse of the caliphate, the SDF controlled northeastern Syria.

The proposed legislation would impose sanctions on Syrian government officials and financial institutions, as well as on any foreign individuals who engage in transactions with the Syrian government, including military or financial support.

The press release states that following the ousting of the Assad government, Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has conducted a campaign against the Kurdish-led SDF under what is described as an effort to unite the country after years of civil war. It further alleges that the attacks on the SDF are being coordinated with and assisted by Turkey.

The SDF-controlled region includes ISIS detention facilities guarded primarily by Kurdish forces and is home to approximately 1,000 US troops. The senators warned that continued attacks threaten regional stability, the safety of US forces, the US relationship with Syria’s new government, and could lead to a resurgence of ISIS.

Senator Graham said there is strong bipartisan support for protecting the Kurds, describing them as a reliable ally of the United States. “I believe that there is strong bipartisan support for the idea of protecting the Kurds in Syria and beyond because they have been such a reliable ally to the United States," Graham said. “The SDF - with a large Kurdish element - took the brunt of the fight to defeat ISIS in President Trump’s first term."

Graham added, “I realize Syria is complicated culturally, ethnically and politically. However, attacking the Kurds greatly diminishes the United States’ standing and will hinder Syria’s ability to grow as a country. To those countries or groups who believe it is open season on the Kurds in Syria without consequence, you will be sadly mistaken."

Senator Blumenthal said action is needed to ensure the Kurds in Syria are protected from retribution or revenge by the Syrian government. “I believe we need to protect the Kurds in Syria and take action to ensure they are protected from any retribution or revenge by the Syrian government," Blumenthal said.

The Save the Kurds Act would recognize the Kurdish-led SDF for its contributions alongside the United States in eliminating ISIS, redesignate Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and require congressional review before Syria’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism can be removed.

The legislation would also grant the president authority to suspend sanctions upon certifying to Congress that the Syrian government has ceased all attacks on the Kurdish-led SDF and its partners. It includes a snapback provision requiring sanctions to be immediately reimposed if such attacks resume.