US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced on Thursday that he would be traveling to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the unrest in Iran and the possibility that the US may attack the Islamic Republic over the crackdown on anti-regime protests.

“I am traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team at this crucial time in the history of the Middle East," Graham wrote in a post on social media.

“The goal is to build on the historic opportunities created by President Trump’s unprecedented leadership, to stand up to evil, and to support the people who are sacrificing for freedom," added the veteran senator.

“The Trump-Netanyahu alliance has thus far been one of the strongest partnerships in the history of the US-Israel relationship, and I am hopeful it will pay dividends in the near future."

Graham concluded, “We live in a time of great consequence with the Middle East on the verge of previously unimaginable change. Standing together and following through on our commitments only makes us stronger."

In a post earlier on Thursday, Graham refuted reports that President Donald Trump was backing down from US action in Iran.

"All the headlines like these are examples of reporting that are beyond inaccurate," he wrote.

"The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump’s will or determination. Nothing could be further from the truth. Quite the opposite. Stay tuned," added Graham.

While at one point on Wednesday, tensions seemed to be at their highest and US action in Iran seemed imminent, matters calmed as night fell in Tehran, when Trump claimed that the killing of protesters had ceased.

"We have been notified pretty strongly that the killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He noted that "I've been told that in good authority. We'll find out about it, I'm sure. If it happens, we'll be very upset."