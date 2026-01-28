US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Tuesday officially launched its account on social media site X.

The first three official posts to the account announced that three countries have joined the Board as founding members: Argentina, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Subsequent posts announced other countries that have joined.

The Board of Peace, which was founded as part of Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, was officially launched last week in a special ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

About 60 countries have been invited to the Board. Among the countries that have agreed to join are Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, who announced they would join last week.

Hours prior, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has accepted Trump’s invitation and will join the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace’s charter suggests Trump is positioning it as a rival to the United Nations, despite its original stated purpose of overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction.

Commenting on this, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas indicated last week that European leaders would be willing to work with the Board of Peace, if its focus is narrowed down to Gaza.