U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles spoke about the regional upheaval surrounding Iran in an exclusive interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News during his trip to Israel with the the Yes! Israel Project led by Ruth Lieberman and Sarah Paley.

“This is a significant time when you look at what’s transpiring in Iran-the potential for regime change and, quite frankly, freedom for the Persian, the Iranian people," he said. Such a shift, he added, “has a huge impact on the Middle East, stabilizing the region. It creates tremendous opportunity, but also new challenges."

Ogles acknowledged the anxiety over the prospects of a regional war, but praised Israeli resilience. “The people of Israel have lived under this constant threat for their entire lives. There’s an understanding that this is the right next step, even with lots of unknowns."

On a personal level, he dismissed any hesitation about traveling during a crisis. “I had no fear in coming here, quite frankly, because of my faith in God, but also because it’s important not to cower to tyrants who wish to instill fear around the globe. Being here at this volatile time sends an important message to Israelis, to Americans, and to the global stage."

Ogles spoke about President Donald Trump and the administration’s posture toward Tehran in the same vein. “You have to understand President Trump is the commander in chief, but he’s also a CEO. As a CEO, you look at all possibilities. He’s opened the door for the Iranian regime to do the right thing-to give the country back to the Persian people."

Ogles was blunt about his expectations. “I don’t think they have the wisdom nor the humility to do so. Whatever happens next will be the result of their own inaction and their own arrogance." He pointed to what he called the regime’s ideology, noting its calls to destroy “little Satan" and “big Satan." “That ideology does not go with Western civilization. Enough is enough."

The congressman suggested developments could come quickly. “I would expect here in the next few days that there will be some sort of kinetic action," he said, arguing that such a move could “allow the Iranian people to take their country back."

When asked whether Americans support such actions, Ogles said the public understands the stakes. “The American people understand that we need stability in the Middle East. They do not want American troops on the ground like Afghanistan and Iraq. You can’t force democracy and regime change. It has to be organic from the people."

He described widespread protests in Iran as evidence of that desire. “You literally have tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands going into the streets protesting the brutality. They’re literally dying day in and day out for the opportunity to be free."

Ogles also underscored Iran’s role in global terrorism. “Iran is the number one exporter and funder of terror. Hamas, the Houthis, go down the list. Regime change makes the world a safer place for Israel and for the United States of America."

Addressing Gaza and the “day after" Hamas, Ogles predicted movement soon. “Over the next one to three weeks, you’re going to see Hamas come to the table," he said, asserting they would “agree to disarm." "We have to have an eyes-wide-open approach. Distrust but verify," he said, calling for “spontaneous, unscheduled inspections."

He pointed to the vast tunnel network beneath Gaza. “There are hundreds of kilometers of tunnels that have yet to be destroyed. That network is literally a roadway into Israel, a roadway of terror. Their destiny, their fate, is in their own hands. They have to understand President Trump’s resolve, and the resolve of the Israeli people."