Reuters has published new and troubling excerpts from an internal assessment document that the IDF sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the document, Hamas is systematically working to maintain its civilian and military grip on the Gaza Strip, despite the blows it has suffered during the war.

The document reveals that Hamas has managed to restore a significant portion of its administrative structure, with 14 out of 17 Hamas government ministries now operational, compared to just five at the peak of the fighting.

It also reveals that at least 13 out of 25 local authorities have resumed operations, and five new district governors have been appointed, all affiliated with Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The IDF warns that the new "Technocratic Committee," established under US President Donald Trump's new plan for Gaza and associated with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, may become a mere cover for Hamas.

An Arab source described that Ali Shaath, chairman of the committee, "may hold the key to the car, but it’s Hamas’s car." The IDF believes that without full disarmament, Hamas will continue to rule the Gaza Strip "from the bottom up" through officials and supporters in government ministries.

An Israeli government source dismissed the claims, calling the possibility of Hamas holding any future role "a distorted fantasy." In his opinion, Hamas is "finished" as a governing authority. However, Israeli military officials said the organization is using the ceasefire period to rebuild its strength.

Members of the Technocratic Committee also expressed serious concern, claiming they cannot operate without full policing and administrative powers, far from Hamas’ influence.

Hamas, for its part, has claimed that the appointments made are temporary and aimed at preventing a power vacuum and ensuring the continued provision of essential services.