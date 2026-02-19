Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar represented Israel today at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington DC, delivering an address that praised US President Donald Trump for his leadership and reaffirmed Israel's commitment to ensuring security and peace in the region.

"President Trump, this is an important day," Sa'ar began, commending the President's leadership. "Your historic actions have proven time and again: You are a leader who takes initiative, forges new paths, and works toward a better future for the entire world. Your visionary leadership, alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu's resolve, brought all our hostages home from Gaza. Thank you for that."

Sa'ar proudly spoke on behalf of the State of Israel, which, he noted, endured two years of war on seven fronts, showcasing what he called unmatched resilience and strength. "I recall the 925 brave soldiers who gave their lives in a war against pure evil: Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah. These are the best people. To them, we owe our existence and all our achievements. They will not be forgotten. I think of them and their families, who paid the heaviest price."

Reflecting on the long-standing threat from Gaza, Sa'ar recalled the rise of Hamas, which, since its violent takeover in 2007, has built one of the largest terror infrastructures in the world, both above and below ground. "October 7 was the peak of Hamas' ongoing terror campaign," Sa'ar continued, recalling the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas. "Hamas raped and murdered women, killed children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, burned whole families alive. That terrible day will not be forgotten, and we must act to ensure that it never repeats itself."

Sa'ar underscored the need for a fundamental shift in how the international community addresses the challenges in Gaza. "Distinguished leaders, all previous plans for Gaza failed because they never addressed the core issues: terror, hate, incitement, and indoctrination. At the heart of President Trump's comprehensive plan are the disarmament of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and the de-radicalization of Palestinian society there. It’s the first plan to address the root of the problem. We support it, are working, and will work, toward its success."

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Hamas must be fully disarmed, including dismantling its terror infrastructure, underground tunnels, and weapons production facilities. "As the Plan emphasizes, there must also be a fundamental de-radicalization process," he said, stressing that the infrastructure that indoctrinates Palestinian children to hate and kill Jews must be eradicated.

"The importance of these steps extends beyond Israelis," Sa'ar added. "Gazans have lived under a terror regime for decades. The people of Gaza must be liberated from these terrorists." He took a moment to extend his well-wishes to Muslims worldwide, saying, "I want to take this opportunity to wish Muslims around the world Ramadan Kareem."

Concluding his remarks, Sa'ar reaffirmed the historical significance of President Trump's leadership, which, for the first time, offers a pathway toward a better future. "Distinguished Leaders, President Trump’s visionary leadership creates, for the first time, an opportunity for a better future. On behalf of Israel, I say: Thank you Mr. President, for your leadership."