Foreign ministers from Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that their countries will join a Peace Council for Gaza, following an invitation extended by US President Donald Trump to their leaders, reported Turkish media.

The joint statement, released by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, reflects a significant diplomatic alignment among major Muslim‑majority states around the American‑led initiative. Each country will sign membership documents according to its own legal and procedural requirements, with Egypt, Pakistan and the UAE already formally declaring participation.

The eight ministers reaffirmed their support for President Trump’s peace efforts and committed to implementing the Peace Council mission as a transitional administration. The mission is outlined in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, approved under UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

According to the statement, the initiative seeks to secure a lasting ceasefire, support Gaza’s reconstruction, and advance what it describes as a just and sustainable peace based on the Palestinian right to self‑determination and statehood under international law. The ministers said these goals are intended to promote security and stability for all peoples in the region.

The ministers emphasized their determination to pursue “fair and lasting peace," noting that diplomatic coordination among the participating countries will continue.

Trump's Board of Peace, an international body chaired by the US President himself, is a central element of the Trump administration's efforts to secure lasting stability in Gaza following the ceasefire which went into effect in October.

The Board of Peace is tasked with providing strategic oversight for Gaza's demilitarization, reconstruction, and transitional governance, coordinating with a Palestinian Arab-led National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) while mobilizing international resources and funding.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday morning that he has accepted Trump’s invitation and will join the "Board of Peace."

"The Prime Minister will join as a member of the Board of Peace, which will be composed of world leaders," stated his office.