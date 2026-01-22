President Trump delivered an address to the World Economic Forum today as part of his announcement of the charter of his new Board of Peace.

Following the address, a series of world leaders were invited to sign the charter. Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey were all represented. Prime Minister Netanyahu has announced his intention to join the board as well, at Trump's invitation.

There has been widespread speculation that Trump intends to use the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations in settling conflicts around the world, rather than limiting its activities to resolving the conflict in Gaza. "We're going to have peace in the world," Trump told the audience.

Following the signing of the charter, Trump signed the Board's inaugural resolution regarding Gaza, according to the UN Resolution 2803.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was given the floor afterwards for remarks on Trump's accomplishments. A video message from the head of the national committee for the administration of Gaza, Dr. Ali Sheif, was played as well, calling the Board "a lifeline" for Gaza and urging the members to deliver "Tangible and lasting improvements" to Gazans' lives.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner spoke next. Witkoff committed to seeing the final body of the fallen police officer Ran Gvili. Jared Kushner spoke about the plan to rebuild Gaza, emphasizing that Israel's security would be the first priority and that the Gaza Strip would be rebuilt in multiple cities, a transit grid, and a tourism area along the coast. Israel, he claimed, would gradually withdraw to an internationally recognized set of borders. "Our goal here is peace between Israel and the Palestinian people. Everyone needs to calm down for thirty days and work towards that."

Nikolai Mladenov, the High Representative for Gaza, echoed Kushner's message, saying that he wanted everyone to "put away their fears." "The future of two million Palestinians are at stake, as well as nearly a billion people in the USA and beyond."