Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday morning that he has accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump and will join the "Board of Peace."

"The Prime Minister will join as a member of the Board of Peace, which will be composed of world leaders," stated his office.

On Thursday, Trump announced the creation of the Board of Peace for Gaza, adding that the names of the members would be made public at a later date.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote on Truth Social.

The “Board of Peace" is part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which led to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization this past October.

The plan stipulates that the “Board of Peace" serves as an international transitional oversight body that supervises and provides oversight for Gaza's transitional administration during a post-ceasefire reconstruction period.

As part of the plan, day-to-day administration is handled by a technocratic Palestinian Arab committee overseen by an intermediate executive committee. The “Board of Peace" is chaired by President Trump himself and is expected to include around 10-15 leaders from Arab, Western, and other countries.

A senior representative on the ground in Gaza is former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

