Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he will meet on Thursday with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have been tasked with seeking a solution to Russia’s nearly four‑year‑old war with Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said he intends to discuss with the envoys the potential use of frozen Russian assets for recovery efforts in regions affected by the war. “This possibility is also under discussion with representatives of the US administration," Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

Putin added that he would also raise the issue of the frozen assets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is scheduled to meet with him on Thursday.

The Russian leader said his Foreign Ministry has been instructed to study US President Donald Trump’s invitation for Moscow to join his proposed Board of Peace, and that Russia would respond in due course.

Putin said he viewed the initiative primarily as part of broader efforts to advance a Middle East peace settlement.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump indicated that Putin had already accepted his invitation to join the Board of Peace initiative.

“He was invited. ⁠He’s accepted," Trump told reporters at the World Economic ‍Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I have some controversial people on it, but these are people who get the job done. These are people who have tremendous influence," Trump further stated. “We want all nations where people have control and power."

Even before any decision on joining the Board, Putin said Moscow was prepared to provide $1 billion - the amount required by Trump for long‑term membership - from the frozen assets “in view of Russia’s special relations with the Palestinian people."

Trump's Board of Peace, an international body chaired by the US President himself, is a central element of the Trump administration's efforts to secure lasting stability in Gaza following the ceasefire which went into effect in October.

The Board of Peace is tasked with providing strategic oversight for Gaza's demilitarization, reconstruction, and transitional governance, coordinating with a Palestinian Arab-led National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) while mobilizing international resources and funding.

Putin’s announcement came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has accepted Trump’s invitation and will join the "Board of Peace."