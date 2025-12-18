Turkey is reportedly seeking to return the Russian-made S-400 air defense systems it purchased nearly a decade ago, a move that could end a long-running dispute with the United States and unlock access to the American F-35 stealth fighter program, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the matter and quoted in the report said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of returning the S-400s with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Turkmenistan last week. The discussion followed earlier exchanges between Turkish and Russian officials.

The Kremlin denied that Erdogan had made such a request, while Turkey’s presidency and defense ministry declined to comment.

Erdogan’s overture comes amid fresh pressure from Washington to scrap the Russian system, which has strained Ankara’s standing within NATO. The matter was reportedly discussed during Erdogan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in September.

A close Trump ally, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, said earlier this month that Ankara was “closer to giving up the S-400s,” predicting the issue could be resolved within four to six months.

Diplomatic sources indicated that relinquishing the Russian system could pave the way for the lifting of US sanctions imposed on Turkey’s defense industry and ease Ankara’s return to the F-35 program. A senior Turkish diplomat recently said he expected the sanctions to be lifted next year.

Relations between the US and Turkey soured during Trump’s first term in office, after Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system that the US believes can be used to spy on Western defenses.

In response to the purchase, the US sanctioned Turkey’s military procurement agency and expelled Turkey from the F-35 program, under which Western allies produce the next-generation fighter jet's parts and secure its early purchasing rights.

Turkey repeatedly made clear it will use the Russian system despite US threats of sanctions.

Ankara now reportedly expects its mediation role between Russia and Ukraine to encourage the Kremlin to accept the return of the missile system. Officials said Turkey is also seeking a refund for the multi‑billion‑dollar purchase and may propose crediting the amount against its Russian energy imports.