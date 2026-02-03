Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, delivered a secret message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting last week in Moscow, the New York Times reports.

According to the report, the message said Iran might agree to transfer its enriched uranium to Russia as part of a new nuclear agreement, as it did under the deal signed in 2015.

Regime officials told the paper that Iran is prepared to close or suspend its nuclear program to ease tensions with the United States, but prefers the U.S. proposal put forward several months ago, under which a regional consortium would be established for uranium enrichment.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, contrary to statements by Iranian officials, Iran's missile program would also be on the table in talks scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Friday between special envoy Steve Whitkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the report, the talks could proceed on two tracks, one addressing the nuclear issue and one addressing the missile program and other disputed matters.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tweeted this morning that the regime in Tehran is preparing for negotiations with the United States. "In light of requests by friendly governments in the region to respond to the U.S. president's offer for negotiations, I have instructed the foreign minister to prepare the ground for fair and just negotiations based on the principles of dignity and wisdom within the framework of the national interest. This will proceed only if an appropriate atmosphere is created, free of threats and unreasonable expectations."