Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual year-end press conference and set out his conditions for ending the war in Ukraine and whether he is planning a war against Europe.

During the press conference, which lasted more than four hours, Putin said, "The only thing I want to say is that we have always said this: we are ready to end this conflict peacefully, based on the principles I outlined in June last year at the Russian Foreign Ministry, and by addressing the roots that led to this crisis."

Putin referred to the conditions he set last year for ending the war, including a demand that Ukraine abandon its aspiration to join NATO, fully withdraw from four regions that Russia claims are its territory, limit the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, and grant official status to the Russian language in Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities have already said they are unwilling to accept Russia's demand to cede Crimea, Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, which Russia says belong to it. Putin also demanded new presidential elections in Ukraine.

He also praised "the genuine efforts" of U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war, but said, "It is the West, not Russia, that is blocking the deal. The ball is in the court of our Western opponents, primarily the leaders of the Kyiv regime, and in this case, above all, their European backers."

Later, Putin was asked whether Russia is planning a war with European countries, and said that Russia demands that European states treat it with respect. "There will be no special operations if you treat us with respect, if you respect our interests as we have always tried to respect yours. There will be no further Russian invasions if you do not humiliate us as you did when you expanded NATO eastward," Putin said.