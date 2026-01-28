Russian President Vladimir Putin met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Kremlin on Wednesday, where he congratulated the Syrian leadership on its efforts to "preserve Syria’s unity," which include violent attacks on minority groups.

Putin said relations between Russia and Syria are rooted in long-standing ties, and stressed Moscow’s desire to expand economic and trade cooperation with Damascus. He also expressed Russia’s readiness to take part in Syria’s reconstruction and reiterated support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Al-Sharaa praised Russia’s positive stance on Syria’s unity and voiced hope for continued Russian support. He said the two countries share many issues that can be addressed jointly, noting that Syria overcame numerous challenges over the past year.

The Syrian president arrived in Moscow earlier on Wednesday and held talks with Putin, according to the Kremlin. His aircraft landed at Vnukovo International Airport, where he was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

Ahead of the meeting, the Kremlin announced that the talks would address bilateral relations across various fields as well as current developments in the Middle East. It also said discussions would include the future of Russian forces in Syria, economic cooperation, and regional issues. The Kremlin declined to comment on the future of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who is in Russia.

The Kremlin stated that relations with Syria have been developing actively following the change of government in Damascus.