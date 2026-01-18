The Trump administration is seeking at least $1 billion from countries that want a permanent seat on its newly proposed Board of Peace, according to a draft charter obtained by Bloomberg.

The document states that President Donald Trump would serve as the board’s inaugural chairman and would determine which countries are invited to join. While decisions would be made by majority vote, every decision would still require the chairman’s approval.

The draft specifies that, “Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."

The charter describes the Board of Peace as “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict." The group would become official once three member states sign on. Trump would also be responsible for approving the organization’s official seal, the draft notes.

The charter states that the Board of Peace would hold voting meetings at least once a year and “at such additional times and locations as the Chairman deems appropriate," with the agenda subject to the chairman’s approval. Non‑voting meetings with the executive board would take place at least quarterly.

Trump would also have the authority to remove a member, unless a two‑thirds majority of member states vetoes the decision. “The Chairman shall at all times designate a successor for the role of Chairman," the draft adds.

White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump on Friday night announced the formation of an initial executive panel ahead of the full board’s creation. The panel includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son‑in‑law Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The President has reportedly already invited several world leaders, including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney, to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, which would operate under the broader umbrella of the new organization.

According to people familiar with the matter, several European nations have also been approached. These sources told Bloomberg the draft suggests Trump himself would control the funds-an arrangement they describe as unacceptable to many potential member states. They add that several countries strongly oppose the current draft and are working together to push back against the proposal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office said Saturday night that the announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Peace Council was made without coordination with Israel and contradicts Israeli policy.

Netanyahu instructed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to raise the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the statement said.