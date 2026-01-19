US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is visiting Israel, met on Sunday with a host of Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and others.

In a post on social media following his meeting with Netanyahu, Graham wrote, “Great visit with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his team at one of the most consequential moments in recent memory."

“America has no better friend than the State of Israel," he added.

Sa’ar wrote on social media, “Glad to meet Senator Lindsey Graham again, on his visit to Israel, for a fascinating discussion on regional and global challenges."

“Senator Graham is a true friend of Israel, with a unique contribution to the strengthening of the alliance between our countries. We'll keep strengthening it!" added Sa’ar.

Graham, one of Israel’s staunchest allies in Congress, announced this past Thursday that he would be traveling to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the unrest in Iran and the possibility that the US may attack the Islamic Republic over the crackdown on anti-regime protests.

“I am traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team at this crucial time in the history of the Middle East," Graham wrote in a post on social media before the trip.

“The goal is to build on the historic opportunities created by President Trump’s unprecedented leadership, to stand up to evil, and to support the people who are sacrificing for freedom," added the veteran senator.

“The Trump-Netanyahu alliance has thus far been one of the strongest partnerships in the history of the US-Israel relationship, and I am hopeful it will pay dividends in the near future."

Graham’s visit to Israel came shortly after Trump held off on a strike in Iran, citing its decision to halt the executions of some 800 protesters.

Despite Trump’s announcement, Graham refuted reports that Trump was backing down from US action in Iran.

"All the headlines like these are examples of reporting that are beyond inaccurate," he wrote.

"The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump’s will or determination. Nothing could be further from the truth. Quite the opposite. Stay tuned," added Graham.