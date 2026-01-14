President Trump claimed on Wednesday that the killing of protesters in Iran has ceased.

"We have been notified pretty strongly that the killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He noted that "I've been told that in good authority. We'll find out about it, I'm sure. If it happens, we'll be very upset."

The President attributed the information to "very important sources on the other side and they said that the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place. There were supposed to be a lot of executions today, but the executions won't take place. We're going to find out. I'll find out after this, you'll find out."

The President seemed to hint that the Iranian forces who shot protesters were shot at as well: "They said people were shooting at them with guns and they shot back."

Asked if the military action against Iran was off the table, he responded: "We're going to watch and see what the press says there, but we were given a very good statement by people who are aware of what's going on."