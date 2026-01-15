US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) refuted reports on Thursday that President Donald Trump was backing down from US action in Iran.

"All the headlines like these are examples of reporting that are beyond inaccurate," Graham wrote on X.

"The circumstances around the necessary, decisive action to be taken against the evil Iranian regime have nothing to do with President Trump’s will or determination. Nothing could be further from the truth. Quite the opposite. Stay tuned," he added.

While at one point on Wednesday, tensions seemed to be at their highest and US action in Iran seemed imminent, as night fell in Tehran, matters calmed as President Trump claimed that the killing of protesters had ceased.

"We have been notified pretty strongly that the killing in Iran is stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He noted that "I've been told that in good authority. We'll find out about it, I'm sure. If it happens, we'll be very upset."

On Thursday morning, the Iranian regime reopened its airspace, which it had closed several hours prior. The regime also announced that it would not execute Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old man who was arrested during the recent protests in the country and became a symbol for the demonstrators.

President Donald Trump wrote that, "According to Fox News, 'An Iranian protester will no longer be sentenced to death after President Trump’s warnings. Likewise, others.' This is good news. Hopefully, it will continue!"

And the United Nations Security Council said it had scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon at the request of the US to discuss the situation in Iran.