US President Donald Trump on Thursday night commented on the start of Phase Two of his 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

“As Steve Witkoff announced, we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, referring to Witkoff’s announcement from Wednesday.

“Since the Ceasefire, my team has helped deliver RECORD LEVELS of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, reaching Civilians at HISTORIC speed and scale. Even the United Nations has acknowledged this achievement as UNPRECEDENTED. These results have set the stage for this next phase," he added.

“As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" wrote Trump.

He continued, “With the support of Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, we will secure a COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel. Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW."

Trump concluded his post with the words, “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that the “Board of Peace for Gaza", a key part of his plan, has been created, adding that the names of the members would be made public at a later date.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Witkoff's announcement on Phase Two was made despite the fact that the body of Ran Gvili, the last hostage, continues to be held in Gaza.

As part of the conditions of the ceasefire, Hamas was to have returned all the hostages it was holding in Phase One, but it continues to hold Gvili’s body, while claiming that it does not know where the body is.

Israel has provided critical information on the burial place of Gvili, but Hamas has ignored it.

The Israeli government has maintained its opposition to the implementation of the second phase before Hamas fulfills all of its obligations from the first stage, including the return of Gvili.