US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced today (Wednesday) that the US would now move to implement the second phase of the Trump Administration's Gaza peace plan.

"Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," Witkoff stated.

He continued: "Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel. The US expects Hamas to comply fully with its obligations, including the immediate return of the final deceased hostage. Failure to do so will bring serious consequences."

"Importantly, Phase One delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of twenty-seven of the twenty-eight deceased hostages. We are deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible," the special envoy's statement concluded.

Witkoff's announcement comes as the body of Ran Gvili, the last hostage, continues to be held in Gaza. All hostages were supposed to be returned during the first phase under the terms of the agreement. The Israeli government has maintained its opposition to the implementation of the second phase before Hamas fulfills all of its obligations from the first stage, including the return of Gvili.

Following the announcement of launching Phase Two of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the parents of Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage, Talik and Itzik Gvili, spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stated: "We just spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who made it clear that bringing Rani home is his top priority."

"The announcement regarding the establishment of a technocratic committee and any other initiative will neither contradict nor affect efforts to return Rani for burial in Israel. The Phase Two announcement focuses on the demand for Hamas to disarm and for the Gaza Strip to be demilitarized. The IDF will not withdraw until Hamas is fully disarmed - there will be no reconstruction, no rehabilitation. The Rafah crossing also remains closed despite pressure, because we are insisting on Rani's return."

"Efforts to bring Rani home are being pursued through intelligence channels, operational means, and engagement with mediators. We have clear-cut demands from Hamas - we've provided intelligence and made specific requirements that have yet to be met. Therefore, whatever developments may occur will not impact the efforts or the demand to return Rani."

The Prime Minister's Office also issued a statement after the conversation, stating: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with Tali and Itzik Gvili, the parents of the abducted soldier, the late Major Ran Gvili. Netanyahu made it clear that the return of Ran is Israel's top priority and that the declarative move to establish a committee of technocrats will not affect efforts to return Ran for burial in Israel."

"The Prime Minister made it clear that the Israeli government insists that information provided to the mediators by the coordinator of the peace process and his team be immediately translated into effective actions on the ground. Hamas is required to meet the requirements of the agreement to make a 100% effort to return the fallen hostages, down to the last of them - Ran Gvili, a hero of Israel."