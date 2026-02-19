World leaders are gathering in Washington DC today (Thursday) for the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace established by US President Donald Trump, which is being attended by representatives from 48 nations.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly stated: "President Trump is proud to welcome representatives from over 40 nations to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on Thursday for a big announcement on Board of Peace actions to establish an enduring peace in the Middle East."

"Since the president and his world-class team ended the war between Israel and Hamas last October, we have maintained the cease-fire, delivered historic amounts of humanitarian aid, and freed every single living and dead hostage. The Board of Peace will continue this historic success and prove itself to be the most consequential international body in history," Kelley added.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will represent Israel at the meeting. In addition to President Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner will address the meeting. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is also expected to address the meeting.

President Trump on Sunday published a statement on Truth Social detailing upcoming plans by the Board of Peace and announcing a forthcoming pledge of billions of dollars toward humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

"The Board of Peace has unlimited potential," Trump wrote.

He reviewed the history of the board, noting that in October, he released “a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza," adding that “our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council."

Trump further stated that, “Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage."

According to the President, “Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza - world peace!"

Addressing today's meeting, Trump stated: “On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion toward the Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and local police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," he wrote.

Trump emphasized that “Hamas must uphold its commitment to full and immediate demilitarization."

“The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential international body in history, and it is my honor to serve as its chairman," the President concluded.

The official X account of the Board of Peace announced this past Thursday that Israel has joined the international organization as a founding member, joining 27 other countries.